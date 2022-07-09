PELLA, Iowa — The annual Lake Red Rock Balloonfest kicked off this weekend by sending colorful hot-air balloons into the sky Saturday morning.

The 11th annual festival will host a plethora of activities all day today. Some activities include live music, food trucks, and a lighted boat parade. There are also activities for kids at the North Overlook Beach.

The festival hosted its first annual Paddle Battle race this afternoon. Participants were tasked with building a paddle boat and racing it across a stretch of the lake.

Over 30 hot-air balloons participated in this year’s festival. Check out some photos of the different hot-air balloons that took to the skies this morning that one of our viewers sent in.





Photos courtesy of viewer Debra Mart

If you missed the balloon launch this morning you can still see one tonight at 9 p.m. and at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The balloons will be launched at the North Overlook Beach.