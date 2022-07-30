INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning.

Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.

The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated by medical staff. Scheurenbrand said no life-threatening injuries occurred.

Below is a photo of the accident that one WHO 13 viewer sent in.

Photo courtesy of Fred Breitsprecker.

The National Balloon Classic will continue until dark Saturday night. The event will begin Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and end at dusk.