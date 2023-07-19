DES MOINES- A non-profit foreign exchange program based in Kalona, Iowa is in need of host families for this upcoming school year.

World Link Inc. helps hundreds of international students attend high school in the United States. Last year, World Link placed 135 students from 60 different countries in 8 different states. Most of these students came to Iowa.

While World Link has successfully placed most students with loving host families for this upcoming school year, about 20 students are still in need of host families.

“It’s very important that we find the loving host families. They make it for us and they are a critical part of the program,” says Karen King-Fitzgerald, the Regional Director for World Link.

Deadlines vary based on which country the students are coming from, but World Link’s local coordinators say that they need to find homes by the end of July.

Without a host family, these 20 students risk starting school late or being left out of the program after working hard to qualify for it.

For more information visit World Link’s website.