DES MOINES, Iowa- Hope Ministries lived up to its name today by providing hope on this holiday of giving.

Volunteers with Hope Ministries spend their Christmas Holiday providing warm meals for neighbors in need.

They assembled 2,300 meals that got transported to people who signed up for the service last month. The meal consisted of mashed potatoes, ham, vegetables, rolls, and cookies. This year, Hope Ministries also provided a quilt.

Frederick Hollister is the Major Gifts Manager for Hope Ministries. This is his fifth year helping organize the event.

Hollister said, “We get emails from folks that say this was their only holiday meal or their chance to have some of their friends and family participate together when they don’t necessarily have all of the resources… It’s really rewarding.”

He also said the the event couldn’t take place without the help of their volunteers. Over 100 volunteers helped by either packaging the food or loading the vehicles. Another 40 volunteers delivered the packages to people in need around the Des Moines region.

Cecilia Snow and her family are a few of these volunteers who spent their Christmas Day helping others. Snow spent her morning loading packages into vehicles in the rain.

“It’s pretty special and it’s nice helping out the people who can’t unfortunately spend the holiday with their family. Doing something with your family is pretty rewarding and [I’m] very grateful for it,” said Snow.

After transporting the packaged foods, Hope Ministries also served up to 200 meals on sight.

Hollister said that Hope Ministries is already thinking about the future. Planning for next year’s event starts tomorrow.

Hope Ministries also encourages people to sign up and volunteer. They say they need volunteers year round and not just on holidays. More information on volunteering with them can be found on their website.