DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries serves thousands of people every year with its free meals, life recovery programs and homeless shelter. In 2017, the organization started a five year study of guests at the men’s homeless shelter which revealed, on average, those guests experienced more than four adverse childhood experiences (ACES).
by: Erin Kiernan
Posted:
Updated:
