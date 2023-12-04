DES MOINES, Iowa — A Hoover High School teacher was recognized as the 2024 Teacher of the Year on Monday.

Ann Mincks was awarded the honor at an assembly at Hoover High School. Mincks has been teaching for over 15 years and comes from a family of teachers – including her grandmother mom. Mincks is currently an English language learner teacher and school leaders said she has helped students achieve higher reading levels.

“It’s really just like a family thing,” Mincks said. “They always told me that if you get your education no one can ever take that away from you. As I grew up I just realized a lot of my values and what my skills are align to education and so here we are today.”

The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was created in 1958 to recognize Iowa teachers who go above and beyond for their students and colleagues. Winners are chosen by a committee comprised of representatives from the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa State Education Association, the School Administrators of Iowa, the Parent Teachers Association, past Iowa Teachers of the Year, and from higher education institutions.