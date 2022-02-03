DES MOINES, IOWA — One week after saying they wouldn’t field a football team in 2022, Hoover High School in Des Moines reversed that decision on Thursday and announced the Huskies will play this fall.

Last Thursday, Hoover informed the IHSAA that they wouldn’t participate in football in 2022 due to low participation rates and the increased risk of injury that meant for those who did play. In a message published online today the school reversed that position.

“We have had second thoughts and changed our minds. The Hoover Huskies will rebuild and play varsity football in 2022”, the school proudly pronounced in the statement. The schools says it will work to recruit players within its halls to fill out the football team and will survey students to find ways to improve the program.