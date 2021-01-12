Hoover Basketball Pays Tribute to Student Killed in High-Speed Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday night’s crosstown rivalry basketball game between Hoover High School and North High School began with a somber note. The public announcement speaker asked everyone for a moment of silence after saying, “It is with great sadness that we lost Emmanuel Nyariel, and our hearts go out to his family and all of our public school families that were affected by this tragedy.”

Emmanuel was a sophomore member on the varsity basketball team and a classmate to fellow students at Hoover. The Huskies took turns touching Emmanuel’s game jersey on the bench as the team announced the starting lineups.

Hoover’s athletic director Jacob Burke says the jersey will be present at all home games throughout the season.

On Tuesday, police in Clive released the names of three teenagers killed in a crash during a police pursuit early Monday morning.

Emmanuel Nyariel, 16, and Majok Nyariel and Zacharia Warsame, both age 14, were killed in the crash. Mohamed Elzubeir, age 13, and Hamid Lula, age 15, were also in the vehicle. They both remain hospitalized with “life-threatening, traumatic injuries,” according to police.