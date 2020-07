Des Moines, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway on the southeast side of Des Moines.

Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Diehl Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police tell us two bodies were found in the home. Both of them had suffered ‘traumatic injury’, according to police.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public. More information will be released as details are confirmed