Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead near the Des Moines River on Monday.

Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Hartford Avenue at 5:59 p.m. after a citizen reported finding an unresponsive person on the ground near the south bank of the Des Moines River.

Officers found a man dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 43-year-old Des Moines resident, police said.

“Observations at the scene indicate that his death is the result of a homicide,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press release.

Des Moines police detectives are investigating the incident. This is Des Moines’ fifth homicide of 2021.