DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a man at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport as a homicide.

Emergency crews responded to 4817 Fleur Drive around 4:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person bleeding and in cardiac arrest, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When first responders arrived, they found an adult male had died in one of the hotel rooms.

Police said the conditions observed at the scene indicate the man’s death was not from natural causes.

Investigators are working to determine what happened.

Sgt. Parizek said while no suspects in the case are in custody it doesn’t appear there is any danger to the public from the incident.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

This is the second homicide in Des Moines in 2023.