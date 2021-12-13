Hometown Santas making a difference for families in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Families in Warren County are receiving holiday cheer this season thanks to a community effort revolving around Santa Claus.

It was last December when WHO 13 introduced Norwalk Santa, Saint Nick’s look-alike that’s been helping local families through community donations. Now, cheer is spreading throughout Warren County.

“People feel good about helping others, especially in this time right now,” Thomas Guthrie, who many know as Norwalk Santa, said.

Guthrie’s got the features and Facebook followers to help people during the holidays. The social networking Santa connects those in need with those who can give, and now an additional ‘Hometown Santa’ is helping spread even more cheer.

“A lot of the people here in Indianola have actually followed Norwalk Santa and knew about his cause,” Josh Weitzel, with Hometown Insurance, said. “So when we started here, it just really took off.”

Hometown Insurance in Indianola is the workshop for their Hometown Santa with the same idea, to help families anonymously through community donations.

“We’re a small office with big hopes of delivering big smiles to little faces,” Weitzel said. “We’re not very big, but we’re small but mighty and have been able to help out a lot of people so far this year.”

The two Santas are making sure nearly 70 families have gifts to put under the tree, and helping bring back the Christmas magic that can be easily lost.

“Even just knowing people are out there gives them hope and feel good during the holidays,” Guthrie said, “but then the people giving help feel good. To see big smiles on those little faces, there’s nothing like it.”

You can connect with Norwalk Santa on Facebook, check out his website, or donate to his Venmo: @NorwalkSanta.

You can connect with Hometown Santa in Indianola on Facebook or Hometown Insurance’s website.