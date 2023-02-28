DES MOINES – HyVee and Midwest Heritage Bank started working with the Chariton Valley Regional Housing Trust Fund in 2017 to refurbish and build new homes in Chariton. So far they have refurbished four homes and built one more. But to build the last home they needed more help.

That’s where Homes for Iowa came in. Homes for Iowa is a state program where inmates at the Newton Correctional Facility work to learn trade skills and provide affordable housing for Iowans by building homes that can be delivered.

Tony Kaska, the Vice President of Hy-Vee and Chairman, CEO and President of Midwest Heritage Bank, said that they first got the idea to partner with Homes for Iowa when lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg came to help with previous housing projects.

“Lieutenant Governor Gregg came down and helped us with two projects, he came in and did demo work on two different homes and he shared with us the project at the Newton facility so we reached out and he helped facilitate that and we partnered up with Homes for Iowa,” Kaska said.

The site of the new home in Chariton used to be an abandoned house that was torn down to make room for the new home.

Kaska said that partnering with Homes for Iowa has been a win-win situation.

“It’s a win, win, win. It’s a win for the school it’s been a win for Chariton the city of Chariton and again just the neighbors those were dilapidated homes that weren’t occupied and be able to see that improvement and the beautification of the town it’s very satisfying.” Kaska said.

The new home is expected to be delivered to Chariton this Thursday.