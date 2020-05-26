Homeless Shelter Expanding Garden, Adding Fish Farm Thanks to Donation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa Shelter and Services is expanding its vegetable garden and adding a fish farm thanks to a major donation.

Don Schoen and his family are giving a $50,000 contribution to expand the Mulberry Farm and Food Greenhouse at CISS. On top of that, the Schoen family is promising to match the next $75,000 in donations to the project.

The money will be used to add 3,200 square feet to the current garden and add a hydro-cycle aquaponics system. That system will allow tilapia fish to be farmed at the shelter, possibly providing thousands of pounds of protein. Excess produce and fish created in the facility can be sold to local grocery stores.

You can make a donation to ‘Grow the Greenhouse’ online to The Schoen Family Challenge.