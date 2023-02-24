DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines restaurant has a loyalty to local goods and a passion for being kind. HomeGrown opened Jan. 30 and it’s already making an impact on its community.

The restaurant’s General Manager Dave Ryburn said HomeGrown’s main theme is spreading kindness. It’s vital to everything staff do.

“Cultivating kindness I feel like is super important so the fact that that’s their motto, you really see it here with all the workers, the people, the staff and just management, it’s an awesome moral to go by,” said Steven Lewis, a server at HomeGrown.

HomeGrown also wants to give customers a chance to spread a little joy. Kids menus come with “Kindness Cards.” Kids can write a message to someone on the postcard. If they put an address down, restaurant staff will mail it.

Ryburn said HomeGrown also prides itself on being local. It buys mostly Iowa products, including its honey, espresso blend, hot sauce and bacon. The restaurant’s table tops are stamped “Made in Des Moines.”

HomeGrown also displays artwork from local artists. Ryburn said the restaurant rotates art from artists around the Metro. Each painting also comes with a bio about the artist.

The restaurant is open everyday for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s located in the historic Crescent Chevrolet building at the corner of Ingersoll Ave. and 17th St.