Homecoming Ceremonies this Week for Iowa National Guard Soldiers

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of 70 soldiers will be welcomed back to Des Moines Tuesday.



Members of the Troop C, 1-113 Cavalry Regiment and 1-168th Infantry Regiment will be honored at a homecoming ceremony at the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday at noon.

The homecoming will be live-streamed on Facebook. Immediately following the ceremony, soldiers will get to reunite with loved ones.

Another 90 soldiers from the same two regiments will be welcomed back to Sioux City on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. with a ceremony at the Sioux City Armory. It will be broadcast on Facebook as well as KLEM Radio 1410. Soldiers will be transported to the Le Mars Readiness Center after the ceremony where family members will be able to greet them.

These soldiers were part of missions at the United States Africa Command.