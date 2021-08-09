Home leveled by explosion in rural Hamilton County

DUNCOMBE, Iowa — No injuries were reported in a house explosion in rural Hamilton County Sunday night.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports the explosion happened at 2121 Bach Grove. Ave., a few miles northeast of Duncombe., around 9:00 p.m. The owner of the home, Donald Christopherson, told the newspaper the home wasn’t occupied at the time.

The explosion leveled the home and debris was found up to 100 yards away. A neighbor reported hearing the explosion and being able to see flames from the home over the cornfield that separated the properties.

Firefighters from Webster City, Duncombe, Vincent, and Woolstock were called to help put out the flames. They were on scene for about two hours monitoring hot spots. The Webster and Hamilton County sheriff’s offices also responded.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.