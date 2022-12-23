DES MOINES, Iowa — The blizzard warning has been cancelled for the metro, but travel issues and brutal wind and cold persist through Friday and into Christmas Eve day.

The Blizzard Warning has been dropped for the metro. It remains in place for northern Iowa, including Ames. Mahaska and Marion counties remain under a Winter Storm Warning. The remaining areas to the south and west (including Des Moines) are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Which warning or advisory you are under isn’t going to matter much, with blizzard-like conditions possible across the state through the day today (just not necessarily meeting blizzard criteria, which requires 35 mph winds and visibility less than a quarter of a mile for at least three hours). Additionally, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for the entire WHO13 viewing area until noon Saturday.

Expected Wind Gusts at 12PM Friday, December 23

Strong winds will last through the day. Gusts will reach 40-50 mph, leading to more blowing and drifting snow. Like Thursday, this could cause more snow covered roads and slick spots. There are also some icy spots that crews will have a tough time treating because of the cold weather.

Expected Wind Chills at 12PM Friday, December 23

Temperatures today will also stay very cold. Highs will likely not get above zero for the second day in a row during the daytime hours. With the winds factored in, it will feel like -20 to -40°.

Highs climb slightly by the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the single digits Saturday and in the teens Sunday. Christmas Day looks to be the first day when wind chills will reach above zero!

A weak weather system will bring the chance for light snow Sunday night into Monday.

Another weather system approaches Sunday night to Monday. Some light snow will be possible, which could cause some additional holiday travel problems, but not nearly to the extend that this weather system has.