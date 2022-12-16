DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s getting down to the wire for people who need to ship Christmas gifts and haven’t yet. UPS, USPS, and FedEx all have shipping deadlines upcoming if customers want their packages to arrive by Christmas.

For the USPS, First Class and Retail Ground Service deadlines are Saturday. Priority Mail’s deadline is Dec. 19. The deadline for Priority Mail Express is Dec. 23.

For FedEx, the deadline for Express Saver and Three-day Freight is Dec. 20. The deadline for Two-day is Dec. 21. For both Overnight Freight and Extra Hours, the deadline is Dec. 22. FedEx same day’s deadline is Dec. 23.

For UPS, Three-Day Select’s deadline is Dec. 20. The last day to ship Second Day Air Services is Dec. 21. The deadline for Next Day Air Services is Dec. 22.

UPS Des Moines Preload Manager Kim Roberts reminds people these are deadlines. Customers don’t have to wait until the last possible minute to ship their gift. Waiting brings a major potential variable into play, weather.

“Things absolutely could go wrong,” she said. “We could have weather, snow, ice. The weather is so unpredictable throughout the U.S. so please get your packages to your locations and let’s get them on the car.”

Roberts said the Des Moines facility handles up to 240,000 packages daily around the holidays.

She adds, if people meet the shipping deadlines, they’ll arrive by Dec. 24, weather permitting.