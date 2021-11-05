Holiday Boutique event offers the chance to get a jump start on your gift shopping

DES MOINES, Iowa — Get a head start on shopping this weekend at the Des Moines Holiday Boutique. The boutique is at the Iowa Events Center, located in Hy-Vee Hall on the second level.

There is a huge variety in vendors, with lots of new options this year. About 40% of the vendors there are local.

The boutique is presented by Mercy One. It starts at 10 a.m. Friday and goes until this Sunday, Nov 8.

Children’s items, electronics, local fashion and of course holiday decorations are just some of the things you can find there this weekend.

The show manager, Marc Gary said you can get a lot of your shopping done all in one place and not have to worry about shipping delays.

“The great thing about this event is there are no supply chain issues. All of the merchants have products here in stock so you can come down and get stuff and not worry about whether it is going to show up at your house before Christmas,” said Gary.

You can find more information on the boutique, like ticket prices, hours, special events and parking here.