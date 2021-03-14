Hobby Farmer Finds Success Online Amid the Pandemic

ALTOONA, Iowa — Social media provided a lifeline for a hobby farmer when the pandemic hit and ended her career as a waitress.

Sara Todd now co-owns The Holton Homestead, a small acreage farm in Elkhart. She creates and sells a variety of honey, natural products and vintage cast iron cookware.

Todd said when the pandemic hit, her sales online skyrocketed. Now, she offers in-person classes teaching people how to raise chickens, preserve food and how to maintain cast iron cookware.

She hopes to inspire other women to join the agricultural community.

“We have a lot of people say that they dream of doing this,” said Todd. “So if I can give them a little piece of what I do, even if it’s just scrolling through Facebook, that’s awesome.”