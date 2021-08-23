Hobbit-themed Airbnb opens in Siouxland after 14-months of construction

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders and fans of fantasy will now have a place to begin “an unexpected journey.”

The owner of Kottage Knechtion hosted an open house Sunday to show their newly constructed Hobbit-inspired Airbnb.

Darwin Knecht is one of the owners of Kottage Knechtion. He currently has a treehouse that guests can rent, but soon, people will be able to stay in an Airbnb that’s inspired by the Lord of the Rings franchise.

“When I was building the treehouse, that’s when they were doing a lot of talk about the Lord of the Rings and all the Hobbit houses in New Zealand and it became the country’s number one tourist attraction, was a Hobbit houses. I thought that’s another idea that something original that nobody else has done not only in the tri-state area, but in the entire Midwest,” Darwin Knecht said.

Knecht says a lot of time, money, and love went into the project.

“Well, it took, it’s literally taken fourteen months to build, and the money, I don’t even want to go there because my wife is still steaming about it,” said Knecht.

And so far, reactions towards the Hobbit house are nothing but positive.

“Well, I can’t wait to make an appointment to stay here. I think it’s going to be a great family place to go, and especially with kids I think kids are just going to be so in awe and struck by this,” said Sherry Bender, a visitor of the Hobbit house.

“I like to pay attention to the detail and, just to make it something that you’re not going to see going, as you said, going to a motel. It’s unique, and that’s what you’ll remember from it,” Knecht said.

The house sleeps up to four people, and Knecht says he only knows of two other Hobbit houses in the United States.