History of Domestic Abuse Preceded Murder-Suicide on South Side of Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa — A Des Moines man shot and killed his girlfriend and then himself in their home in the 1700 Block of E. Diehl earlier this week, police now say.

The bodies of 33-year-old Daniel Francis Dooley and 27-year-old Miranda Arlene Stierwalt were found on Wednesday afternoon in their home by Stierwalt’s 10-year-old son. The boy called 911 from the home to report his mother had been injured, according to police. The boy was not in the home at time of the shootings.

Dooley plead guilty to Assault last year after he was arrested for allegedly throwing Stierwalt to the ground and choking her. Police noted redness around her throat and face when she filed the police report. Dooley was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault Impeding Flow but plead guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to two days in jail.