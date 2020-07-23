History-Making Promotion Ceremony at DMPD

DES MOINES, Iowa – History was made for the Des Moines Police Department Wednesday during a promotion ceremony.

The department promoted its first Black woman to the rank of Captain. Lillie Miller has served the city of Des Moines since 1999 and her colleagues describe her as community-oriented and a caring leader.

Also promoted to Captain at the ceremony was Jeffrey Edwards. He’s been in the department for almost 30 years, serving in multiple leadership roles.

Both have worked hard to rise through the ranks over the years, colleagues say.

Capt. Miller and Capt. Edwards will help run operations, train employees, and grow the organization and are one of the reasons Chief Dana Wingert says the department is so strong.

Officer Scott Numan was honored during the ceremony as well, receiving a life-saving award for saving a woman trapped in a burning car along George Flagg Parkway earlier this month.