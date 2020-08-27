History Making Hurricane: Laura Joins an Infamous List of Storms with One Dubious Distinction

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It is a love story that began on Des Moines' Ingersoll Avenue. "Every since my wife and I met we would sit at Star Bar down the street and talk about iconic places in Des Moines that we would own if we could," said Corey Hansen. The icon was Hagar's Manhattan Deli. There's no better sandwich in town said Corey.

On Monday, Carey and Corey Hansen's longtime dream of owning the over 40 year des moines staple became a reality. "It's been a whirlwind," said Carey. Tuesday the West Des Moines couple, who also run a nationwide catering service jumped right in as former owner's Fred and Kim Hagar agreed to take them under their wing for the next 30 days. "Kim onboarded me in the front of the house and we are training with two of the best Des Moines restauranteurs," said Carey. Corey added, "I worked along side with Fred this morning making the famous cheese soup and his famous egg salad."