DES MOINES, IOWA — Nearly four years after the frame of film flickered past the projector at the Varsity Cinema in Des Moines, it is time to start popping the popcorn again. The new owners of the historic theater have announced a re-opening date: December 15th, 2022.

The theater, which sits just across 25th Street from the Drake University campus, was closed down in 2018 after years of struggling to compete financially and to keep up with repairs. The $5 million renovation of the theater is now nearly ready for the public. The space now has two screens, with capacities of 240 and 38 – respectively. WHO 13 Photojournalist Randy Schumacher took a tour of the space on Tuesday – with seemingly everything but the seats ready to go.

The classic theater will re-open with a classic on its first night, ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ Tickets are on sale now. A slate of classic and new independent releases will follow.