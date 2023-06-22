FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Laramar Ballroom in Fort Dodge is reopening after local investors purchased and renovated the historic location.

The ballroom was originally the Fort Dodge Armory before it was a venue for artists like Buddy Hollie, Richie Valens, and the Big Bopper.

Sadie Andersen, owner/operator of the facility, said that the ballroom has huge historical value to the Fort Dodge community and that she wants to preserve it for the next generation.

“A lot of people locally that’s where they met their husband or wife. I mean it was a staple in Fort Dodge and we want to make it that again. We want to cater and give some events to the younger ages that’ll help keep the kids entertained and give them something to do as well,” Andersen said.

Andersen said that many residents have family that met at the ballroom.

“Our owner Chris, his mom and dad met here. His mom actually still has the ticket from the night of the dance that they met that her husband held on to all these years because he knew he had met his wife. And that’s kind of the neat thing about the Laramar,” Andersen said.

The Laramar is available as a venue for weddings, dances, and other events. There are already seven weddings planned for it this year.

