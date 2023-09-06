DES MOINES, Iowa — A historic Des Moines church installed their crowning achievement of a decade-long restoration project on Wednesday.

On April 1, 1917 Highpoint Church, formerly known as Grace Methodist, was destroyed by a fire. All that was left of the church was the ruins of its steeples and gables. A temporary roof was erected until a new building could be built.

In 2009 Pastor Kenney and Neja Linhart began working on the restoration project and in 2016 work began on recreating the steeples and gables. Now, over 100 years later, the church has fully restored the steeple and to mark the achievement, installed a 9 foot tall cross that’s gilded in 24 karat gold.

“It’s gonna shine during the day, light on it at night, celebrating what God has done here in this restoration and the grand opening of the church,” Pastor Kenney said.

The church will begin hosting tours on September 16 as part of the Sherman Hill Tour of Homes. The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the church on Sunday September 24.