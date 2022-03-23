DES MOINES, Iowa — He, he, he, he, he, he, he, he, he, he, he, he, he. She. That first pronoun, “he,” had been used to refer to each of the first 13 presidents for Grand View University since its founding in 1896. Starting this July, the university will use “she” for the first time.

Dr. Rachelle Keck will become Grand View University’s first female president. “This is a responsibility, a heavy lift,” she told WHO 13. “It’s important to keep things going. But more than keep going….build and grow and create a legacy of my own.”

Fewer than one in three university presidents in the United States is female.

Keck currently serves as president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. She previously earned her bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Wartburg College, her juris doctorate from the University of Iowa and her doctor of philosophy degree from Drake University.

In between, she served in a variety of positions in education and law.

Those include:

Briar Cliff University–President & CEO, Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff & University Counsel

Indian Hills Community College–Executive Director of Philanthropy & Alumni Relations

University of Iowa Foundation–Director of Planned Giving

Johnson Law Firm–Attorney

Security Title & Escrow Services–President & General Counsel

Iowa Valley Community College–Adjunct Instructor

Poweshiek County Attorney–Assistant Prosecutor

Mahaffey Law Office–Associate Attorney

United States Bankruptcy Court–Bankruptcy Intern

Disability Rights Iowa–Legal Intern

Read more about Keck’s background in the university’s news release.

Grand View University doesn’t change presidents often as evidenced by 13 leaders over 126 years. That’s roughly a new president every decade, nearly twice as long as the current average tenure nationally for a university president. (Average tenure nationwide has declined over the past decade.)

Keck said that she appreciates Grand View’s tradition of longevity. “I actually love that expectation of longevity,” she said, “I was born here, educated here and raised here. I’m not going anywhere.”

Her family recently bought a home, no simple task in a housing market that remains brisk. With that settled, she plans on focusing her time on meeting staff and students, listening to ideas and plotting plans for educational and athletic success for the university’s 2,000 students.

“For me to be able to come to our capitol city where the bulk of my family lives, and lead a Lutheran institution of higher education,” Keck said of the job ahead, “…absolutely a dream come true.”

Current President Kent Henning retires after 22 years at the end of June.

The announcement about Keck’s selection is one of two historic choices in the state this week. Wartburg College named Dr. Rebecca Neiduski as its first female president in the institution’s 170-year history.

(Photo courtesy: Wartburg College).