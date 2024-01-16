SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — If you’re dreaming of enjoying hot summer nights filled with music and thousands of your closest friends, Hinterland’s lineup announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.
The summer music festival, held at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles on August 2-4, 2024, released its list of performers Tuesday morning.
Headliners are Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Noah Kahan.
Festivalgoers have the option to purchase several different ticket packages, including day passes, as well as full-weekend options that include on-site camping. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. If you want to get in on the pre-sale, which starts the day before, you can sign up here.
Check out the lineup of artists so far:
Friday, August 2
- Hozier
- Orville Peck
- Hippo Campus
- Sam Barber
- Josiah and The Bonnevilles
- Odie Leigh
- Debbii Dawson
Saturday, August 3
- Vampire Weekend
- Lizzy McAlpine
- Charley Crockett
- Red Clay Strays
- Madison Cunningham
- Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- Blondshell
- Hans Williams
Sunday, August 4
- Noah Kahan
- Mt. Joy
- Ethel Cain
- Chappell Roan
- The Japanese House
- flipturn
- The Last Dinner Party
- Katy Kirby
- Palehound
The first Hinterland Music Festival was in 2015.