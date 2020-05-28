Hinterland Music Festival Pushed to 2021 Due to COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, Iowa — The summer concert season is shaping up to look drastically different than previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic and now a major Iowa music festival has been postponed due to the illness.

The organizers of Hinterland have announced there won’t be a festival this summer, but they’ll be back — and bigger — in 2021.

A statement posted on the festival’s website Thursday morning said, “While we are hopeful things are moving in the right direction, too much uncertainty remains. Under these conditions, we can’t produce the festival to our standards or to your expectations.”

The statement also said most of this year’s lineup has already agreed to come back for the festival August 6-8, 2020. That includes the headliners Leon Bridges, Of Monsters and Men, and Tyler Childers.

Organizers are also planning to expand the Friday of the festival, making it a full day of music.

Tickets already purchased for this year’s festival will be honored in 2021 and if you need a refund you can reach out to realperson@hinterlandiowa.com. The deadline for requesting a refund is July 17th.

