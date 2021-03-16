Hinterland Music Festival Announces Lineup for 2021 Return

ST. CHARLES, Iowa — Hinterland Music Festival has announced plans to return in 2021 after the pandemic forced last year’s festival cancelation.

Hinterland is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa.

The lineup includes many of the same acts previously scheduled for last year’s festival. The headliners each night are The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers and Leon Bridges. Other additions to this year’s lineup include Caamp, Black Pumas, The Marcus King Band and Elle King.

Organizers plan to enforce safety precautions and requirements to protect festival goers against COVID-19. There will be fewer tickets and camping passes available this year to allow for social distancing. All attendees, staff and vendors will be required to wear face coverings inside the festival grounds.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, head to hinterlandiowa.com/tickets/

Find more festival information at hinterlandiowa.com

Lineup

Friday, August 6

The Avett Brothers

Old Crow Medicine Show

Caamp

Yola

Shura

Hex Girls

Saturday, August 7

Tyler Childers

Black Pumas

Tanya Tucker

The Marcus King Band

Shooter Jennings

Paul Cauthen

The Dip

Kelsey Waldon

Lillie Mae

Sunday, August 8

Leon Bridges

Khruangbin

Mt. Joy

Elle King

Orville Peck

Hamilton Leithauser

Charley Crockett

Bendigo Fletcher

Vincent Neil Emerson