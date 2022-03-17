MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Iowa State’s men’s basketball tournament game in Milwaukee is not a home game, but Cyclone fans are doing their best to make it feel like one.

Milwaukee was the closest possible March Madness destination for Iowa State out of the cities hosting the tournament this year. The selection was a relief for Cyclone fans eager to support their team, since Milwaukee is only about a six-hour drive from Des Moines.

“It was just a tank of gas to get here,” said Michael Bryant, an Iowa State fan who drove to Milwaukee from Marshalltown. “Some of those flights were $1200, like going to Portland from Des Moines. You do the math.”

The game is also good news for Iowa State alumni who live in Milwaukee, such as Denise Wilgenbusch.

“You can go anywhere and find a Cyclone fan,” Wilgenbusch said. “The comradery and Cyclone power is real, it doesn’t matter if it’s football or basketball. We cheer it all.”

The wave of tourists supporting Iowa State is also good news for Milwaukee’s bars and restaurants. McGillycuddy’s Bar proudly displayed a welcome banner for Iowa State fans ahead of a watch party for Cyclone fans on Friday.

“It’s real nice to have close schools,” said McGillycuddy’s general manager T.J. Tomes. “The North Carolinas and the UConns and everywhere else won’t travel this far. This is hospitality, people helping people, and we’re here to have fun.”

Iowa State is set to play LSU at the Fiserv Forum at 6:20 pm Friday.