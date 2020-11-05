 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Hilton Coliseum Will Be Kept Below 10% Capacity for Start of ISU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Seasons

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMES, IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones will welcome a limited crowd to its home games at Hilton Coliseum as the 2020-2021 basketball season begins with America still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced that Hilton will be kept below 10% capacity at the start of the season in an open letter to fans on Thursday. Seating will be limited to 1,373 fans for Men’s and Women’s games. Hilton Coliseum has a seating capacity of 14,384.

Along with limited capacity, fans will also be required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 mitigation rules.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News