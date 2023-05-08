Power poles down along Highway 65 in Story County due to winds during severe storm on May 7, 2023.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A part of Highway 65 remains closed Monday morning in Story County after strong winds from a severe thunderstorm knocked down power lines over the road Sunday.

The road is blocked off from Highway 210 to 295th Street, just north of Collins. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says crews worked through the night to make repairs and as of 7:45 a.m., they were still attempting to get new poles in the ground on each side of the highway.

They are asking people to avoid the area and a detour is in place.

Collins-Maxwell Elementary School, in Collins, canceled classes for Monday because of the power outage.