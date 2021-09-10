High School students help mark 20th anniversary of 9-11 in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — On Thursday, students spread out on the town square in Oskaloosa placing flags to remember the 2977 lives lost on 9-11-2001. Even though most of the students were not born yet, they’ve heard about this from their parents, and in school.

“So what we’re doing today is really like significant for us because it really shows us how many people lost their life in this travesty,” said Morgan Ford, a Junior at Oskaloosa High School. “So we’re setting up 3000 flags in memory of this event and it’s really just so surreal because you don’t think about it until you take the time to put up each flag for every person.”

Students used a tool to space the flags evenly to make an eye appealing display.

Oskaloosa has a special connection to the 9-11 event. MUSCO Lighting was asked to help illuminate the cleanup at Ground Zero and the Pentagon. They sent several trucks to light up and assist that effort.

The celebration here will also pay tribute to first responders. But the town’s fire chief doesn’t really look at this that way.

“Maybe not so much as a first responder, but as quite frankly as an American showing that we as a nation won’t ever forget what happened that day,” said Jeff Swanson, the Oskaloosa Fire Chief. “We’re going to look back at the lives lost in the lessons learned.”