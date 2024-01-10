DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Wolves announced on Wednesday that the High School Hoops game between Perry High School and Saydel High School at Wells Fargo Arena will go on.

In light of the tragic shooting at Perry High School that took the life of 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and injured seven others, the Wolves will be donating proceeds from the game to the Perry Booster Club. Attendees are also encouraged to wear blue to show their support for Perry.

The game is on Tuesday, Jan. 16 with the girls varsity team playing at 6:15 p.m. and the boys playing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Iowa Events Center website.