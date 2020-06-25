High School Baseball Games Postponed After Principal Park Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Principal Park preparations for start of shortened high school baseball season on June 15, 2020. (WHO 13)

Des Moines, Iowa — Two high school baseball games have been postponed and Principal Park is suspending baseball activities after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Two games scheduled for this evening, Ankeny Christian vs. Orient-Macksburg and Indianola vs. Gilbert, were postponed this morning on news of the positive test result. Makeup dates and locations haven’t been announced.

The Iowa Cubs announced on Twitter that Principal Park is suspending ballpark operations so the rest of its staff can be tested.

A Principal Park staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. We are suspending all ballpark operations until the rest of the staff can get tested and we can determine how to proceed. Thank you. — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 25, 2020