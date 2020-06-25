High School Baseball Games Postponed After Principal Park Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Des Moines, Iowa — Two high school baseball games have been postponed and Principal Park is suspending baseball activities after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Two games scheduled for this evening, Ankeny Christian vs. Orient-Macksburg and Indianola vs. Gilbert, were postponed this morning on news of the positive test result. Makeup dates and locations haven’t been announced.
The Iowa Cubs announced on Twitter that Principal Park is suspending ballpark operations so the rest of its staff can be tested.