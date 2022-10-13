ANKENY, Iowa — The Prairie Trails Sports Complex in Ankeny is expecting its first building to finish construction late this fall. However, due to high demand, they already have plans to expand with an additional facility.

Prairie Trails originally planned on having three indoor sports facilities featuring all types of sports from basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball, and more. Now they plan to add a fourth building to create more space.

David Lane, the owner of Prairie Trails Sports Complex, said that he hopes to create a sports campus where kids can be multisport athletes for longer.

“Parents don’t have to drive as far and that can be a big driver of why they specialize sooner so now we can maintain that multi-sport athlete for a longer period of time, ” Lane said, “We’re just going to have more success, hopefully, that trickles up to the high school programs in Ankeny.”

Prairie Trails isn’t the only sports complex being built in the metro. Norwalk has plans for a 20-acre indoor sports facility and Grimes is currently working on its GrimesPlex.

Lane said that Prairie Trials differs from other metro sports complexes in one key way.

“The difference between us and most of the other ones going up is that we are privately funded,” Lane said. “The others are run through a private-public partnership or public themselves.”

The fourth building at the Prairie Trails Sports Complex is expected to finish construction in 2024.