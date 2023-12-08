DES MOINES, Iowa — The fourth annual Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep starts Friday and will expand outside of downtown Des Moines.

Local artists will create and hide homemade ornaments around retailers and restaurants to help promote local business.

This year, 20 artists will take part in the activity. Because of this, the Greater Des Moines Partnership expanded it outside of Downtown and into various counties throughout the partnership’s service area.

Every day for the duration of the activity, 10 ornaments will be hidden in Downtown Des Moines, and another 10 will be hidden in another county.

In Downtown Des Moines, participants can expect ornaments to be hidden in Western Gateway, Historic Court District, central Downtown, and the Historic East Village.

The regional schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 8 – Madison County: Winterset

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Adair County: Greenfield

Sunday, Dec. 10 – Dallas County: Waukee

Monday, Dec. 11 – Jasper County: Newton

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – Poweshiek County: Grinnell

Wednesday, Dec. 13 – Warren County: Indianola

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Mahaska County: Oskaloosa

Friday, Dec. 15 – Marion County: Pella

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Marshall: Marshalltown

Sunday, Dec. 17 – Guthrie County: Panora

When artists hide their ornaments, they post hints on social media to help participants find them. The posts will be made under #DSMUSA, #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal. Those who find an ornament can keep it.

The activity concludes on December 17th.