DES MOINES, Iowa — Her phone rang. A familiar voice offered her the chance to have one of the biggest opportunities of her life. But she could tell almost no one for more than a month. That’s what happened to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, she told WHO 13 Wednesday morning.

In mid-January, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called her and said that the party wanted her to deliver the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 1st. But he asked that she not share the news yet, the governor revealed. The official announcement that her party leaders chose her for the national response wouldn’t come out until about a week before the speech.

“I was so blessed,” the governor said about the opportunity, even though it meant that she couldn’t share the news with her three daughters that she would be giving a speech live to millions of Americans. “We usually share almost everything,” she said of her relationship with her children.

That wasn’t the only thing going on behind the scenes about the upcoming speech. The governor and her staff decided to change the backdrop for her speech, a major change. A few days ago, after seeing how unseasonably mild the temperatures would be for Tuesday night, the team shifted locations.

Instead of delivering the speech in the comforts of her formal office in the Iowa Statehouse, she would instead give it outdoors on the deck of a nearby building so that she could have the beautifully lit Statehouse in the background as she spoke to the nation.

“It was a beautiful day,” she said about the unusual March day where high temperatures stretched into the 60s in Des Moines. “We had thought about going to a school and having an audience,” the governor said about another idea that her team had had.

But standing there on Tuesday night, she knew that they had picked the perfect location. “I feed off people,” she said about, perhaps, the only drawback of speaking outside, instead of inside before a packed room.

There were two other obstacles to overcome, she added. One was the sound of the horn of trains that passed through downtown Des Moines frequently that night. The other took place a few moments after she starting giving her speech.

Viewers watching may have noticed that the governor briefly looked to the side two different times. She said that she had noticed something happening nearby. A producer had just told her to begin her nationally-televised speech–the biggest speech of her political career–when the governor saw and heard something unexpected.

“When I got the ‘go,’ I started,” she recounted about how the situation unfolded as she began delivering her rehearsed speech, “…and one of the gal’s (in the production crew) phone alarm went off. So I had a phone alarm go off and then she started talking out loud…while I was talking (still giving the speech)…I mean loud! That’s when I looked over because I thought maybe they couldn’t hear me.”

As it turned out, there was no problem with the governor’s microphone. People watching or listening could hear just fine. And she kept going until she finished her speech. Afterwards, the governor enjoyed a long hug from her husband, Kevin, who stood nearby in support.

Then her cell phone started buzzing with dozens of congratulatory text messages from family and friends.