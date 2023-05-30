DES MOINES, Iowa — The mystery is over. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the final 2024 Republican presidential candidate to confirm that he will appear at Senator Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on June 3rd in Des Moines.

On Friday, Ernst told WHO 13 to expect another candidate to get added to the list of confirmed guests.

Tuesday morning, staff confirmed that DeSantis would participate in the event that begins with a motorcycle ride (optional for guests) and then concludes with a roast and rally at the State Fairgrounds. DeSantis makes eight presidential candidates confirmed for the event, which is one more than the seven who attended in 2015. (Technically, former vice president Mike Pence isn’t a presidential candidate in 2024, since he hasn’t yet officially announced his campaign).

This also means that DeSantis will have a second Iowa trip this week. He is already scheduled to hold events in Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, before traveling for events in New Hampshire and South Carolina.