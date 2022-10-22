DES MOINES, Iowa — The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Iowa Blue Star Mothers are getting ready to send goodie boxes to service members who can’t come home this year, and here’s how you can help them.

On November 5 the Iowa Blue Star Mothers will be packing boxes filled with treats and necessities for service members who can’t come home for the holidays. Jen Fletcher, president of the Blue Star Mothers Iowa chapter, said they still need items to put in the boxes and money to send the packages.

“It’s a labor of love, but I’ve seen first hand how much it means to service members to get a little box of love at the holidays,” Fletcher said.

In 2021 the group was able to send a record breaking 220 goodie boxes. This year they hope to send 300 boxes.

If you would like to donate items or money, or if you’d like to send a box to a service member in your life you can visit the Iowa Blue Star Mothers website.