DES MOINES, Iowa — There will be a motorcycle ride, political speeches, visitors who want to be president and a hog roast at Senator Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride event. There will also be the annual focus on veterans.

Proceeds will benefit the Freedom Foundation of Cedar Rapids, a non-profit organization that provides camaraderie, along with services like a food pantry and emergency housing assistance for veterans.

The event takes place June 3 with a motorcycle ride (optional) that starts at Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines and then heads over to the food and speeches at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Since the event takes place at a time when Iowans are seeing presidential candidates looking ahead to the February Iowa Caucuses, it will attract some V.I.P. visitors, Ernst said.

“The secret is…we call them up and ask,” Ernst answered when asked how she gets prominent Republicans from other states to attend.

“It’s wonderful, especially as we go into a caucus year,” she said.

Ernst said that she is hoping to have “three or four” announced or interested presidential candidates in attendance.

She has not announced which candidates have already confirmed for the event.