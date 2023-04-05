DES MOINES, Iowa — They don’t have numbers but Iowa House Democrats have ideas. And they hope to include them in some of the final decisions that the Republican-led legislature still has to make in the remaining weeks of this year’s legislative session. The ideas include ways that house Democrats say could help Iowans save money with costs related to health care, child care, education and home heating.

Republicans hold nearly two-thirds of the seats in the legislature, so they have the greater say in what happens regarding financial decisions for the state. House and senate Republican leadership has not yet agreed on a budget for the coming year.

“We are introducing these proposals now because of the budget. It’s the budgeting time. This is really the time when we tell the story of our priorities,” House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, a Windsor Heights Democrat, said. “Doing these puts money in the pockets of everyday Iowans in ways that are truly meaningful.”

Among the house Democrats’ ideas:

Providing a childcare tax credit for families making less than $250,000

Capping insulin costs at $25

Renewing the Iowa Solar Tax Credit program, raise requirements for utility providers to fund weatherization assistance programs

Enhancing protections against wage theft by employers

Creating a tax credit for up to $15 million in state funding annually for affordable housing units.

Freezing college tuition.