DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa lawmakers are taking on gender identity in the classroom and it's already making local organizations voice strong opinions. One organization says a new bill in the Iowa Senate could cause harm to LGBTQ youth.

At face value, pronouns like him, her, they and them seem harmless. "Asking about somebody's pronouns is really just figuring out how to respectfully address them," said Keenan Crow, the director of Policy and Advocacy at One Iowa.