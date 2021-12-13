Help WHO 13 fill the Red Kettles and collect toys for kids today

WEST DES MOINES and ALTOONA, IOWA — It is the 13th of December and WHO 13 is making some noise to make the holidays brighter for metro families. The WHO 13 team is ringing bells for the Salvation Army all day Monday at Scheel’s in West Des Moines and Bass Pro Shops in Altoona. We’re asking for your donations at the kettle and also donations of toys to help the Salvation Army finish filling wish lists for families in their Christmas Assistance Program. As an added bonus, a donor has stepped up with an offer to double all donations collected at metro Red Kettles today, up to $10,000. You’ll find the WHO 13 team inside the front entrances to Scheel’s and Bass Pro Shops until 8:00pm on Monday. Stop by, say ‘hi’ and make a donation!
