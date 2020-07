DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was taken to the hospital after a helicopter crashed near Des Moines International Airport Friday evening.

The helicopter went down around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 28 and Army Post Road, according to the Des Moines Fire Department.

Authorities say the only occupant of the helicopter walked away but was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Des Moines International Airport Fire Department is now investigating.