Des Moines, Iowa — Much of Iowa saw some drought relief this weekend. The heaviest rain fell in Northwest Iowa Saturday with Sioux Center measuring ten inches. The second round of rain on Sunday hit parts of Northern Iowa again, with Boone reporting as much as six inches.

Weekend Rain Totals

Highest Weekend Rain Totals

There is another chance for more rain by Wednesday morning. This system should bring parts of Southwest Iowa with a half inch to an inch of rain.