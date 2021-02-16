Heavy Snowfall Causing Dangerously Narrow Roads in Rural Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa — This is Iowa. “I haven’t seen drifting like this in probably 20 years,” said Brandon Talsma, who serves on the Jasper County Board of Supervisors.

A quick glance out of your window on a drive through rural Jasper County and all you see is snow. “It’s been pretty much nonstop,” Talsma said.

It’s also left the Jasper County Road Department with the tall order of keeping roads manageable. Talsma said, “We allow our guys to bank up to 100 hours of comp time. That’s usually enough to handle them through the winter and we just had to pay $20,000 of overtime last time because all the guys are maxed out. They’ve been nonstop for about two and a half to three weeks.”

Along two lane roads just northwest of Newton and east of Highway 14, seven and eight foot walls of snow that’s been plowed aside create a tunneling effect and narrow roads. “The problem we’ve been having the last couple weeks is the wind continually blowing so they get it clear like this, it takes them an entire day to do so, and the wind blows 18 miles per hour all night long and then it’s drifted shut down again and they are starting again from zero,” said Talsma.

In some areas with nowhere to push the snow any farther back, two lanes have been cut to just barely the width of one pickup trick. Talsma said, “You can’t move out of the way. Unfortunately someone has to back up, and I would just urge citizens to have patience and have caution.”

Even on a clear day, the impact of past snow continues to create danger on these rural Iowa roads.

Jasper County has more than 300 miles of paved roads and more than 900 miles of gravel roads. Road crews spent the summer and fall clearing roads from the derecho damage. Now they are pushing snow that leaves behind drifts as tall or taller than the cars that drive over the roads. “I’m sure they are getting tired. I’m sure they are getting burned out, but they aren’t complaining. They are out there every time we have a snow event. They are in those blades at 4:30 a.m. in the morning and moving snow all day and right back in them the next day,” Talsma said.

Jasper County officials urge everyone to drive alert and eliminate distractions, especially with the reduced lane width because of the snow.